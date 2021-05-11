BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

