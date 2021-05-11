Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 46,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

