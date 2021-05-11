Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

