Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

CDNS traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,474. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

