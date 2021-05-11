Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CarGurus stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 217,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,891. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

In other CarGurus news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

