Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.05. 1,451,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,550. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

