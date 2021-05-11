Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $9.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.11 billion and the highest is $10.53 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $22.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,275. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.