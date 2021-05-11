Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of OI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 55,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

