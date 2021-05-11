Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $876.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $873.11 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,023,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,279,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

