Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $19,161,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 462,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 102,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

