Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Fastenal by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

