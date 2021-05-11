Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 535,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,237. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.