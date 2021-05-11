Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27).

Several research firms have commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

