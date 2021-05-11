Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

VTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

