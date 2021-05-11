Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) PT at C$75.20

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Docebo alerts:

TSE:DCBO opened at C$58.13 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$17.65 and a 12-month high of C$86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.31.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.