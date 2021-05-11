Brokerages Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Identiv by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

