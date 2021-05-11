Brokerages Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT at $29.00

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,213. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

