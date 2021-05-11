Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target at $6.15

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEBEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.