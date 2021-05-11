Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.34 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

