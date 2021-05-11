Brokers Set Expectations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $96.98 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

