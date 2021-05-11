Brokers Set Expectations for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hayward in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

In other Hayward news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last 90 days.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

