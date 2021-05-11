Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKD stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

