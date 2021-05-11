Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,343,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

