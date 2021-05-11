Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 652,901 shares.The stock last traded at $17.81 and had previously closed at $18.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

