Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

5/3/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

4/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/31/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,833. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

