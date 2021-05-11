Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $272.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

