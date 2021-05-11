Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brooks Automation updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

BRKS stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. 46,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

