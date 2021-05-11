BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

