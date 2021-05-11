Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

