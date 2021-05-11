Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Shares of TYL opened at $392.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

