Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,195.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $220.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

