Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

