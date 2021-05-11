Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

