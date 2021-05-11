Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,993 Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

NYSE:TOT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

