Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

