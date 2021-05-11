Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

