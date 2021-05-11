Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:DRE opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

