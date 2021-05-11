Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

BG stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. Bunge has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

