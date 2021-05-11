Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 92,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,947. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

