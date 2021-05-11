Burger Swap Market Cap Tops $185.39 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $185.39 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.35 or 0.00027068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

