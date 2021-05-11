BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $299,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 362,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,743. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

