BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 17,600 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,275,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,884. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

