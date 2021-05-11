BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,409. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

