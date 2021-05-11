BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 344,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

