Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $883.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

