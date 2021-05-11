C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $43.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $554.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,565. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.81 and its 200-day moving average is $538.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

