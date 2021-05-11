Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,634. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.