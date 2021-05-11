Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

