Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

