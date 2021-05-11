Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

CGO stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

