Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
CGO stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.27.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
